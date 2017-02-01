Whitehall-Coplay Press

Primary petitions can begin Feb. 6
By AL RECKER in Local News
Beginning Feb. 6, persons interested in running for seats on the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners in the May 16 primary election can pick up paperwork and petitions at the Lehigh County Voter Registration Office in Allentown.
...
Grammes seeking board seat again
By CONTRIBUTED ARTICLE in Local News
Former Lehigh County Commissioner Marc Grammes has announced he intends to do something no other county commissioner has ever done before: return as a Lehigh County commissioner elected to nonconsecutive terms.
Grammes served as an at-...
A timely contribution
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
Councilman Stephen Burker was pleasantly surprised by a recent call he received from Ruth Thomson. Thomson’s husband, Roger, served Coplay as a police officer for 25 years before he retired as acting police chief.
“When everyone started...
-
W. Catty Park to house new township senior center
By AL RECKER in Local News
-
County board approves appointments
By MARK RECCEK in Local News
-
Editor’s view: And you thought things were going to be different
By The Press in Opinion
