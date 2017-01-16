Whitehall-Coplay Press

Northampton: Library to hold ‘Hamilton’ event
Teens, do you love the musical “Hamilton”? Join Northampton Area Public Library, 1615 Laubach Ave., 1 p.m. Jan. 14 for Hamilton Smackdown — trivia, lip sync battle and more revolutionary fun!
The library will hold its second annual “Harry...
All shook up
The King and the Possum New Year’s Eve Spectacular with Elvis tribute artist Andy Svrcek had a special guest during the evening of Dec. 31 at American Club of Coplay. Nathan Pittorf, of Buffalo, N.Y., sang with the Elvis impersonator at a...
Copolopoly
Former Whitehall High School students Justin Sommer, Benjamin Bush and Luke Szewczak have taken their love for Monopoly and added a hometown touch with Copolopoly.
“The idea came one day when my friends and I were looking for something to...
