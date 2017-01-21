Whitehall-Coplay Press

Rotary on way to chartered status
By ZACH HOTTINGER in Local News
In 2016, the Whitehall-Coplay community regained a Rotary Club after a 15-year absence.
And in 2017, the provisionary organization is on its way to becoming a fully chartered Rotary Club.
Back in the summer of 2016, the team of Herb...
Mako begins first term as state representative
By CONTRIBUTED ARTICLE in Local News
State Rep. Zach Mako, R-183rd, was joined Jan. 3 in Harrisburg by 22 other first-term legislators as he took the oath of office in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The newly sworn-in state representative has vowed to fight for...
McNeill begins third term in state House
By CONTRIBUTED ARTICLE in Local News
During a Jan. 3 ceremony at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, state Rep. Dan McNeill, D-133rd, was sworn in to begin his third term serving the residents of Lehigh County.
“As we start the 2017-18 legislative session, I am going to focus on...
Coplay: Meetings set in the borough
By The Press in Columns
Northampton: Public library seeks volunteers
By The Press in Columns
Catasauqua: Legion plans Jan. 22 breakfast
By The Press in Columns
