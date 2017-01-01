Whitehall-Coplay Press

County dodges gypsy moth spraying
By ANDREW KUTZER in Local News
Lehigh County Director of General Services Rick Molchany told county commissioners the county would not continue to spray private property for gypsy moth infestation. Beginning in 2017, the county will pay for a private coordinator to assist...
Therapy through selfless Sirius
By STACEY KOCH in Local News
Charlene Piskula had a special request for Christmas this year — to have her dog, Sirius, become a certified therapy dog with Lehigh Valley International Airport’s COPE (Canines Offering Passengers Encouragement) program.
Piskula’s wish...
Council, property owner compromise on wall issue
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
At a Dec. 6 Coplay Borough Council workshop meeting, a neighbor dispute over the location of a retaining wall had been resolved by requiring the homeowner to move the wall approximately one foot to be in compliance with the easements and setbacks...
-
Coplay: Social clubs host open houses
By The Press in Columns
-
Drug arrest made in Coplay Borough
By CONTRIBUTED ARTICLE in Police Log
-
Northampton: VFW plans New Year’s Eve party
By The Press in Columns
Community Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
28
|
29
|
30
|
31