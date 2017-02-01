Whitehall-Coplay Press

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Primary petitions can begin Feb. 6

By AL RECKER in Local News

Beginning Feb. 6, persons interested in running for seats on the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners in the May 16 primary election can pick up paperwork and petitions at the Lehigh County Voter Registration Office in Allentown.

PRESS PHOTO BY PAUL CMILIn front, Councilmen Charles Sodl and Stephen Burker accept a check from Ruth Thomson, in front, center, for a town clock at Community Plaza in Coplay. The clock is in memory of Thomson’s husband, Roger, who served the borough for 25 years as a police officer and later police chief. Also pictured are friends and family who made contributions to the fund and were on hand for

A timely contribution

By PAUL CMIL in Local News

Councilman Stephen Burker was pleasantly surprised by a recent call he received from Ruth Thomson. Thomson’s husband, Roger, served Coplay as a police officer for 25 years before he retired as acting police chief.

