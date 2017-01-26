Whitehall-Coplay Press

Thursday, January 26, 2017
breaking news

CWSA delays work on Front Street

By PAUL CMIL in Local News

Coplay-Whitehall Sewer Authority’s (CWSA) engineer, Darryl Jenkins, gave the board an update on problems along Front Street at the Jan. 19 meeting. According to Jenkins, the project is woefully behind schedule.

“We ran into problems with...

Read More

Focus

Sports

Free Edition

Most Viewed

Past Editions

Community Calendar

SMTWTFS
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 