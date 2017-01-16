Whitehall-Coplay Press

Monday, January 16, 2017
PRESS PHOTO BY TINAMARIE MARTINAndy Svrcek and Nathan Pittorf take a break from singing to smile for the camera during The King and the Possum New Year’s Eve Spectacular, a benefit held at American Club of Coplay for Nathan, who was diagnosed with mind descent disease at the age of 9 months.

All shook up

By TINAMARIE MARTIN in Local News

The King and the Possum New Year’s Eve Spectacular with Elvis tribute artist Andy Svrcek had a special guest during the evening of Dec. 31 at American Club of Coplay. Nathan Pittorf, of Buffalo, N.Y., sang with the Elvis impersonator at a...

Read More
PRESS PHOTO COURTESY OF MORGAN BUSHJustin Sommer, left, and Benjamin Bush are two of the three creators of Copolopoly, a small-town take on the game Monopoly.

Copolopoly

By ZACH HOTTINGER in Local News

Former Whitehall High School students Justin Sommer, Benjamin Bush and Luke Szewczak have taken their love for Monopoly and added a hometown touch with Copolopoly.

“The idea came one day when my friends and I were looking for something to...

Read More

Focus

Sports

Free Edition

Most Viewed

Past Editions

Community Calendar

SMTWTFS
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 